DHS seeks sites for Summer Food Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — The Department of Human Services is seeking non-profits, schools, camps, and government agencies to apply to serve as summer feeding sites in Arkansas.

The program operates through DHS to provide food services to children from areas in need when local schools are closed, according to an Arkansas DHS press release.

“Our goal is to have summer feeding sites in every county because we know that it can be harder for students to get healthy meals when school is out,” said Tonya Williams, director of the DHS Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education. “This program helps bridge that gap so that children don’t go hungry.”

The DHS says that less than 15 percent of children who qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches in Arkansas are getting the same high-quality meals in the summer.

To find sites across the state to help children and adults in need of free food, Arkansans can visit www.whyhunger.org, call 1-800-5HUNGRY, or text their ZIP code to 1-800-548-6479.

For more information on the Summer Food Program or to see if your organization qualifies as a sponsor, click here.