Disaster unemployment assistance offered for third River Valley County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Qualified Logan County residents who have been unable to work due to recent flooding and severe storms will possibly be able to receive disaster unemployment assistance.

The filing period for assistance is until July 18. Claims must be filed in Fort Smith at 616 Garrison Ave. Room 101. The phone number listed for the office is 783-0231.

Legitimate identification — including a driver’s license and Social Security card — are required. Supporting documents including verification of income are required. Acceptable income verification documents include tax statements, recent pay stubs, W-2 forms, or other proof of net income for 2018.

Other local counties authorized for disaster unemployment assistance are Sebastian and Crawford Counties.

There are four days remaining for Sebastian and Crawford County residents to make those claims. Claims must be filed by July 12, at the Fort Smith office, located at 616 Garrison Ave. Room 101.

A news release from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services states that in order to be eligible for such benefits, claimants must have worked or have been scheduled to work in the disaster area, and because of the disaster, they no longer have a job, a place to work in the area or could not get to their place of work because of damage.

Additionally, claimants may qualify for assistance if they haven’t been able to work because of injury or illness that has resulted from the disaster, or if the head of household died from the disaster.

Those who are self-employed and have lost all or part of their livelihood because of the disaster also may qualify, the release states.

Read additional information, here.