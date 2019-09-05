Dispatcher who scolded drowning victim tells interim police chief she liked to “help people in a time of an emergency”

She told co-workers she would consider working part-time at the department

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A dispatcher whose conduct was in question while responding to a 9-1-1 call told Fort Smith Interim Police Chief Danny Baker and Officer Julio Solis during an exit interview, that she thinks more needs to be done behind the scenes for dispatchers, according to documents released by the Fort Smith Police Department.

Donna Marie Reneau, who previously was ‘dispatcher of the year’ at the Fort Smith Police Department, scolded drowning victim Debra Stevens during a 22-minutes 9-1-1 call, which she was thankful that Baker “personally reached out to her to check on her after the traumatic incident”, the documents state.

The documents state Reneau submitted her resignation Aug. 9, two weeks before her final day at the department. The exit interview took place Aug. 28.

The call in which Reneau is heard telling Stevens to “shut up”, “this will teach you” and “I don’t know why you’re freaking out” has gone viral.

Bettering work conditions

When asked what would better work conditions at the police department Reneau said she wanted to answer with a quote. She said, “Mean what you say and do what you say you’re going to do,” the documents state.

According to the documents, she complained that third-shift dispatchers, such as her, didn’t have a supervisor on duty and they had to take care of themselves. She said she didn’t technically have a supervisor for five years.

Third-shift supervisors do have a supervisor, but the supervisor works first-shift and Reneau said he was not available if dispatchers needed him.

Reneau also suggested dispatchers get a “distress break” after taking a high-stress call, the documents state.

What’s next

According to the documents, she told Baker and Solis she was accepted into the cardiovascular Technology program at Arkansas Tech University.

She told Baker and Solis she would consider a part-time position with the department, according to the documents.

Reneau also told the two she would be paid four-times more working as a cardiac sonographer than as a Fort Smith dispatcher, the documents state.

Arkansas governor addresses the matter

In an interview with KFTA, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he has listened to the 9-1-1 call.

“The call was unacceptable. Everybody who listens to that or reads the transcript of it recognizes they want to have someone on the 9-1-1 operator side who has compassion, who is clear-headed, and particularly under those dire circumstances… this is something she is going to have to live with,” Hutchinson said.

He said this emphasizes the need for more telecommunication training.

“We need to continue training or 9-1-1 responders, and it’s important to note that we have through our last legislative session, invested more in our 9-1-1 systems.”

Hutchinson said this will provide more efficiency.

“Hopefully through that, there will be enhanced training.”