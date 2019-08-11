Dispensary doing well in first weekend since opening

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The ReLeaf Center’s first weekend since opening earlier this week was a success, as hundreds of medical marijuana patients purchased products.

Justin Phillips is a Benton County resident, and his wife who struggles with an ailment bought marijuana from the ReLeaf Center. He said he first heard about it over a year ago.

“I appreciate it,” Phillips said. “It’s gonna save us a lot of money and a lot of trouble, a lot of heartache.”

Patients waited up to an hour and a half to be called from a list. The time was significantly shorter than it was Wednesday when people waited up to five hours. Phillips said the wait was worth it.

“I’ll sit here for three or four hours,” Phillips said. “I’d sit here for two, three days.”

Buddy Wayne is the ReLeaf Center’s Dispensary Superintendent, and he said by the end of Saturday, more than 1,000 people will have been served since opening day.

“We have a full staff right now working extremely hard, helping them all,” Wayne said. “Most of the staff’s worked 16 hours a day for four or five days straight.”

Phillips said the staff was accommodating and knowledgeable. He said he’s happy to know the service is in Benton County.

“I took my wife to the doctor immediately [when we found out about the dispensary],” Phillips said. “She got her card, and we’ve just waited for this day, you know? And here it is.”

The ReLeaf Center will open back up Sunday at 10 a.m.