District Judge candidates meet with voters in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — District Judge candidates spoke with voters in the River Valley.

Seven judgeships vying to represent District 6 met with voters at the Fort Smith library today discussing why they hope to serve as a judge in Sebastian County.

Jeannie Cole is the president of the League of River Valley Voters.

She said hosting candidate forums like this are important for voters to decide who they want in office.

“They need to know the candidates, they need to be an informed voter. Not just voting for someone who put out more signs than anyone else, but someone who really has a heart, a serving heart to serve our community,” Cole said.

The primary election is Tuesday, March 3.