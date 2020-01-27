Disturbed announces show at Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Disturbed is bringing the sickness to Northwest Arkansas this August at the Walmart AMP.

The two-time Grammy-nominated and multi-Platinum band will bring The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour with special guest Staind and Bad Wolves to the venue in Rogers on August 26.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, January 31, at noon. Prices range from $45 to $179.50 plus fees and can be purchased on www.amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.

The band’s 31-date amphitheater tour is celebrating the two-decade anniversary of its album, The Sickness. Disturbed will perform songs off the The Sickness, as well as tracks from its most recent studio release, Evolution.