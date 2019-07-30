Doctors recommend knowing signs of heat-related illnesses

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — As pre-season football practice begins Thursday, Aug. 1, and students get ready to head back to school, doctors recommend adults be mindful of the dangers of heat exhaustion and the possibility of heat strokes.

Doctors said most heat-related illnesses happen within the first two weeks of pre-season football practice.

Doctor Larry Balle said it’s important to know the signs of heat-related illnesses.

“A coach is going to know an athlete a little bit better than maybe a parent sitting on the sideline that’s not their kid or a spectator,” Balle said. “The coach is going to have a really good relationship. Being able to pick up on those small changes in behavior or noticing that someone is acting differently in the sense of vomiting or nausea, hopefully you would be able to see that.”

Hundreds of Americans die every year because of heat-related illnesses, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Illnesses from heat are preventable.

The chart below indicates what symptoms to look for.