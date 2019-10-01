Doctors stress the importance of catching breast cancer early

JOHNSON, Ark. (KFTA) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and proper screening is essential to catching the disease early.

Mammograms are X-ray pictures that can detect abnormal growths in breasts.

While the procedure is not meant to be painful, some women complain that it can be uncomfortable.

Lisa Jordan, mammographer with the Northwest Breast Imaging Center in Johnson said it’s worth it after she found a lump in her breast last year.

“I like to say a mammogram saved my life,” Jordan said. “Because it did. If I’d let it go a couple more years, it could have gone to another organ and it could have been stage 2, 3, 4.”

Breast surgeon, Dr. Chris Menendez said over the past several years, he’s seen an increase in younger women getting diagnosed.

“You’re talking to someone who is barely 30 years old and explaining that their life is changed now because of this cancer diagnosis when they had nothing to do with it,” Menendez said. “In many cases the risk factors weren’t there.”

Despite the trend, doctors recommend women start getting mammograms annually at age 40 and earlier if there is a family history of the disease.

