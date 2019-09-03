Dogs enjoy ‘Drool in the Pool’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — As the “dog days of summer” are dwindle, an event was hosted for dogs to cool off and enjoy themselves.

The second-annual ‘Drool in the Pool’ brought out more than 150 people to the Wilson Park pool.

The event organized by those at Fayetteville Parks and Recreation, and prizes were given away to dogs with the best swim skills and cutest swimsuit.

Tristen Wylde and Stephen Ironside brought their dog, Nova, to the event.

“We love going to the dog parks around town. It’s really hot in the summer, especially this time of year for a long-haireed dog. She only lasts 10 or 15 minutes running around, so this is something diffrent and it’s not so hot. She had a great time,” Ironside said.