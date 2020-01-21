Doing Good: All ages learning to swim at The Jones Center

The Jones Center offers classes for babies up through the elderly.

Springdale, Ark. (KFTA) — People taking classes at The Jones Center prove it is never too early, or late, to learn how to swim.

Tulika Layson used to be afraid of the water.

“When I first called The Jones Center, I was embarrassed and nervous,” she said.

Now an adult, she had never learned how to swim. Then she found Swim Professional Anita Parisi at The Jones Center.

“My first class, I didn’t even want to go more than waist-deep in the water,” Layson said.

Parisi has taught all different age groups.

“I have a four-month-old that is in my Mom and Tot class, and then last year I had an 82-year-old in my Adult Learn to Swim class,” she said.

These are all classes at The Jones Center.

“It’s not just physical fitness. It’s the mental fitness, the stress relief of being in the water and swimming, the safety aspect of teaching children and adults to swim. We have those capabilities here,” Parisi said.

Layson slowly overcame her fear thanks to the lessons that were tailored to each adult.

“The challenges and the progression of the class progressed with each swimmer,” she said.

Now she is more confident as a mother.

“I have a three-year-old son and I think that one of the things that makes me feel good about taking these classes is if it were to where I need to help him in the water, then I’m not afraid,” Layson said.

Not long ago she wouldn’t go near a pool.

“It’s a perfect life-saving skill. It’s a great fitness regime and it’s so much fun,” Layson said.

Now, she says she’s addicted.

