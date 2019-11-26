Doing Good: Arkansas Support Network provides help for the holidays

Arkansas Support Network adds a holiday program to provide meals and gifts this time of year.

Springdale, Ark. (KFTA) – This holiday season, one non-profit is providing even more help than usual.

It’s a packed house at the Arkansas Support Network’s Day Center.

“We work on life skills that are individually between working with that adult and their families. We set up a plan and a program of what they want to accomplish,” ASN Director of Marketing Nakisha Snell said.

She says people with developmental disabilities can take part in several different programs.

“We work to create inclusion and accessibility opportunities for people with developmental disabilities,” Snell said.

There is the Community Supports Living Program, vocational programs and recreational ones as well.

“We partner with the Special Olympics Arkansas to participate in the games that they have throughout the year and we’re also trying to develop a more, more arts opportunities within that program,” Snell said.

This time of year, there is one more program added to the list.

“We partner with the NWA Food Bank to provide food boxes to families that have indicated that they’ll be in need during the Thanksgiving and December holidays,” Snell said.

It runs a Holiday Giving Program.

“How that is going to feed into our mission, we feel that it is very important for us to be culturally sensitive and support individuals as they celebrate their family traditions,” ASN Director of Development Peggy Boyles said.

She said all of this work takes a lot of dedicated people.

“Our direct support professionals, we couldn’t do it without them and this is a great organization that helps integrate everyone,” Boyles said.

“Direct support professionals are the backbone of providing a level of support for people with disabilities,” Snell added.

Tag: If you’d like to donate to the Holiday Giving Program, click here.