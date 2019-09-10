Doing Good: Big Brothers Big Sisters makes perfect match

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA) — Big brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas has a number of great volunteers helping children in our community. But there is one who is about to receive special recognition.

Jeff Young and Zayne are not brothers in the traditional sense.

“My mom wanted me to talk to someone about my problems, but it turned out to be a friend,” Zayne said.

But they sure act like brothers.

“We were competitive, trying to beat each other at everything,” Young said.

They trash talk on the basketball court.

Zayne and Young shoot hoops.

“I’m going to get revenge in a couple of ways,” Young told Zayne.

“that’s what he always says,” Zayne replied.

But they have been close ever since they first met.

“Hit it off right off the bat talking about sports and girls,” Young said.

Big brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas matched the two up six years ago.

“I get more out of it today than Zayne does. It started out, I thought, “boy I want to make a difference. I want to help.” The older I get, my kids are gone, I’m an empty nester and now I’m the one leaving going, man, we had a lot of fun,” Young said.

Zayne was 8-years-old when he started the program. Now 14, he says his mom has noticed a big difference.

“She sees me more active and hanging out more.”

Zayne and Young bonded immediately over sports.

Young says it is that noticeable change that makes him encourage more people to get involved.

“I would say it’s something you really get involved in their whole life. Not just every once in a while for just a short period of time. It can be something you make a difference,” he said.

And it is a bond that lasts forever.

“I hope to be at Zayne’s wedding. His best man of course,” Young said.

And although Zayne might have him beat on the basketball court, he has to give him props for being named the organizations “Big of the Year.”

“He deserves it,” Zayne said.

The two will be featured at BBBS of Northwest Arkansas’ big event fundraiser in September.