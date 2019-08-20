Doing Good: Boys and Girls Club helps kids start the school year off right

Bentonville, Ark. (KNWA) – With the new school year underway, kids are pouring into the Boys and Girls Club of Benton County.

“Boys and Girls Club of Benton County is open all year long, but it is such an exciting time when the kids start showing up after school,” CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Benton County Matt Taliaferro said.

Summer break is over and it is time to get back to work for the kids.

“They’re going to be able to work on homework, reading skills and fun educational games,” unit director Austin Ormand said.

But, they still get to have plenty of fun too.

From their, they’ll rotate into our game room, our gym and playground,” Ormand said.

The kids are learning valuable life lessons.

“We have three pillars to our mission. We help them to have academic success. We help them to make better lifestyle choices, and we help them to become better leaders and citizens in the community,” Taliaferro said.

This is a busy time of year for Boys and Girls club as enrollment numbers go up during the school year.

“For a lot of our kids, they spend just as much time here at the club as they do at home,” Ormand said.

More kids means more expenses. So the Boys and Girls Club of Benton County is preparing for the Sip and Savor event.

“Sip and Savor is our fun fundraiser of the year. We call it a party with a purpose,” Taliaferro said.

It is a party with great food, drinks, live music and a great cause.

“Every single penny that is donated during that particular event goes straight here. So it stays local and it helps take care of the kids,” Taliaferro said.

It will help give the club the resources it needs to take care of our kids.

“We take a lot of pride in allowing our kids to have a place that they can call a second home,” Ormand said.

Sip and Savor takes place on August 22nd at Record Downtown Bentonville. You can buy tickets at the door. For more information, click here.