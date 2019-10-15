Doing Good: Dress for Success changing lives with shopping

Hundreds of women get career help each year through Dress for Success NWA.

Rogers, Ark. (KFTA) — About two years ago, Taylor Toreno moved to Northwest Arkansas on a whim.

“Dress for Success has changed my life,” Success Ambassador Taylor Toreno said.

It is a common story at Dress for Success.

“I was having struggles finding employment and they became family to me out here, in a town where I didn’t have any. They helped me get my career and they continue to be by my side for a year and a half now,” Toreno said.

“Since we opened our door six years ago, we’ve served over 1,800 women in Northwest Arkansas,” Dress for Success Operations and Program Director Tracy Green said.

The organization helps people find work. Women and men can take part in its career services. But other services are just for women.

“They get a personal shopper for 90 minutes. It’s amazing. And the shopper will help them pull those outfits together to make sure they feel super confident and super powerful to go into an interview and into the workplace,” Green said.

Dress For Success needs volunteers like MacKenzie Freed to make it all happen.

“We are really encouragers. We are whatever they need us to be in the moment. We are pep talkers, we’re therapists, we’re personal shoppers. We are whatever they need us to be,” Freed said.

“It’s super exciting. We get to tell you all the roles that you can do and then you can cherry-pick and chose which ones you want to get involved with,” Green said.

Intern Hailey Dewolfe helps in a number of roles herself.

“My life has definitely been enhanced. Not only my personal life; I’ve met some amazing people, but also my career,” she said.

They do it to help women like Toreno.

“It’s amazing in the 90 minutes we spend with these women, they can go from crying in a chair to strutting their stuff when they’re walking out of the fitting room,” Freed said.

“Dress for Success has given me family. They have given me support. They helped me achieve my goal of being spa director here at the embassy suites,” Toreno said.

That dream job that started with a 90-minute shopping spree.

