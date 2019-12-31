Doing Good: Hundreds of Volunteers help out at Crystal Bridges

Crystal Bridges says it could use twice as many volunteers on a daily basis.

Bentonville, Ark. (KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art needs more volunteers to keep offering a world-class museum experience to its visitors.

Gary Martineck is hard at work organizing some of the 50,000 volumes in the Crystal Bridges library.

Martineck sorts books in the Crystal Bridges Library.

“You really get to meet a lot of people really from around the world,” he said.

And he is doing it for free.

“It’s just great to welcome people here and try to make them comfortable,” he said.

He has been volunteering for Crystal Bridges since the museum opened in 2011.

“We check books in and out for the staff and help people do research,” Martineck said.

He is one of 600 volunteers on the roster. But more is needed to help work all over the museum’s 120 acres of land.

“Volunteerism has been one of our core principles at the museum since we opened in 2011,” Cyrstal Bridges Director of Internal Communications and Volunteer Services, Jennifer Dunham said.

As a non-profit, Dunham says these volunteers are vital.

“We have back of house opportunities. Front of house opportunities and a significant amount of volunteers here every day,” she said.

If you visit the museum, you likely run into a number of volunteers.

“Greet guests to give tours to help with our museum store and stock room, work in the library,” Dunham said as she listed a wide variety of jobs worked by volunteers.

But, Crystal Bridges could use a lot more.

“Any given day of the week we could use probably double what we have here,” Dunham said.

You do not need an art background either. There is a role for everyone who wants to give back to the museum that has meant so much to its community.

“I really think that it’s important to pay back what they’ve done for us so I try to spend as much time here as possible just to recognize what they’ve done,” Martineck said.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Crystal Bridges, click here.