Doing Good: LifeSource addresses needs as kids head back to school

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA) – The need in our communities is changing as kids head back to school this week.

People get their food every week from LifeSource International’s food pantry.

“That’s what gets people here,” LifeSource executive director Jimmie Conduff said.

But lifeSource offers a lot more than just food.

“Food insecurity is not the cause of the problem. It’s the effect of the problem,” Conduff said.

And it wants to treat the cause.

“We partner with other non-profits. We partner with business. We also work on their resumes with them. We do adult education. We have finance classes,” Conduff said as he explained the many ways LifeSource helps adress some of the underlying issues of food insecurity.

LifeSource’s goal is to help families become independent. But those needs change throughout the year.

“We’re going from the start of school kind of into the pre-holiday season and things like that, so the needs change greatly,” Conduff said.

With that start of school, food is still a need.

“Now they’re buying school supplies with their food budget. So then they come in for food help, he said.”

But other services are equally important, such as after-school programs.

“We pick up the kids. They’re able to work on homework for at least the first hour we’re here. Then we give them a snack and we have a little bit of fun time because we also know the kids have been in school all day,” Conduff said.

Conduff said, it is always in need of food donations. LifeSource needs canned goods or dry goods. But also, money is just as important so lifeSource can continue to offer other services like it’s after-school program.