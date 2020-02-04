Doing Good: Single Parent Scholarship Fund helps woman pursue new career

Single parents are getting help going back to school thanks to the SPSF.

Fayetteville, Ark. (KFTA) — Christy Darby has supported her family as a hairstylist for 22 years.

“Life is very short, and also just a strong persistent feeling that I wasn’t fulfilling my potential and I looked online one day and it just jumped out at me,” she said.

So now, she is back in school studying accounting.

“It’s hard being 30 years out of school, going back to school, full-time job, full-time school, child and there aren’t enough hours in the day,” Darby said.

But she knows she can do it, thanks to the support of the Single Parent Scholarship Fund.

“If I succeed, they succeed and they are behind you 100%. They’re always reaching out. “What do you need? How can we help? How are you doing?”” Darby said.

“She’s a prime example of what our hard-working recipients are doing to truly be a model for their kids but also breaking the cycle of poverty for their families,” SPSF Executive Director Tyler Clark said.

Over the years, the scholarship fund has given out nearly $7 million to help people advance their careers or start a new one.

“What that looks like for us is a health care career degree, a vocational education degree, an associates degree, bachelors or masters in teaching,” Clark said.

But it’s hard to go to school full-time and support a family. That is why people can use the scholarship as they see fit.

“We’re going to assist them in getting other scholarships, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, get them access to pell grants, that way it frees them up to use our funds that we give to them for childcare, rent, utilities, etc because they know better than us what their needs are,” Clark said.

That is a huge help for Darby, but she says it is so much more than just the money.

“That’s a good thing and it does help, but just the support, the encouragement, and the help,” she said.

Deadlines vary depending on what kind of scholarship you’re looking for, but if you’re going for a traditional degree, the deadline to apply for the summer semester is March 15th. Click here to apply.