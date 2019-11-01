Dollar General robbery suspect on the lam

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Dollar General store at 2107 Walton Boulevard in Bentonville was robbed on Thursday, October 28.

Bentonville police report that around 11:30 a.m. a man wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt, jeans, and black shoes entered the store and took two cell phones from an employee. The employee did have minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect left the area in a dark color SUV, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bentonville Police Department at 479-271-3170.





