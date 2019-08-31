Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium preps for new alcohol sales

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) – Razorback fans can now crack open a cold one during tomorrow’s game.

This is the first season beer and wine will be sold in public areas at the stadium. Senior Associate Athletic Director Kevin Trainor says there will be 12 designated areas selling alcohol. It will not be sold at concession stands or in the student section.

“We’re really anticipating, as mentioned by other schools, incidents actually go down when you serve alcohol within the stadium because fans don’t feel the need to get a few extra before they come in from the tailgate,” Trainor said.

Trainor says there’s a discount with Lyft services fans can use if they need a ride back home.