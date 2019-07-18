Donors needed to help with NWA blood shortage

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Certain blood types are needed immediately to help save lives in the area.

Those with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks said as of Thursday, July 18, they are in dire need of O negative, A negative and A positive blood. They said they have less than a three day supple of these blood types.

A transfusion takes place every seven minutes and about 200 donations are needed daily to meet the blood needs in the area, according to the blood center.

Anyone with these blood types giving blood may do so at the following locations:

Bella Vista:

Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Road Wednesday, July 24 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Village Bible Evangelical Free Church, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. Friday, July 26, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Bentonville:

Bentonville Donor Center, 1400 SE Walton Blvd. Monday through Thursday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Zebra Technologies, 1201 28th St. Thursday, July 25, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Eureka Springs:

Inn of the Ozarks, Highway 62 Wednesday, July 24 between 1-6 p.m.

Harrison:

North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, 620 N. Main St. Thursday, July 25, between 12-6 p.m.

Lowell:

Wachter Network Services, Inc., 1419 W. Monroe Ave. Friday, July 26, between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs:

DaySpring, 21154 AR-16 Monday, July 22, between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Springdale:

Springdale Donor Center, 3503 S. Thompson Road Monday through Thursday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Fridays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Northwest Medical Center, 609 W. Maple Ave. Thursday, July 25, between 12-5 p.m.

It’s required that anyone giving blood must weigh at least 110 pounds, are healthy and provide legitimate photo identification. They will be given a free t-shirt and will have the opportunity to win prizes.