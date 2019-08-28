Dorian becomes hurricane near Virgin Islands

Hurricane Dorian is headed toward the U.S.

by: Heather Monahan

Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian advisory.

LIVE UPDATE: Dorian becoming stronger, expected to become ‘dangerous hurricane’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As we head into Labor Day weekend, all eyes are on Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane as of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, August 28, from the National Hurricane Center.

The latest NHC outlook shows Dorian has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It’s currently moving near St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Dorian is moving northwest and is expected to keep moving in that direction for the next day or two. The storm is expected to move near the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands, then continue well east of the southeastern Bahamas.

NHC forecasters say Dorian will continue strengthening the next few days as it moves over the warm Atlantic waters.

