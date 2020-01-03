Double murder connected to AMBER Alert

The deaths of two people in Sherwood, Arkansas is connected to a missing child, now found, case

SHERWOOD, Ark. (KFTA) — A man and woman who were found dead early Friday, January 3, is connected to an earlier AMBER Alert that was issued for a now-found six-year-old boy, according to the Sherwood Police Department.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police were dispatched to 103 Markhaven in Sherwood, Arkansas for a welfare concern.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying in the driveway who was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Police found the front door of the home open, went to secure it, and then found a man inside who was also dead. The deceased has been identified as Steve K. Lutman of Sherwood, Arkansas and Britney Alyse Bell of Beebe, Arkansas.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the murder: Napoleon Haire Jr., 33, and Brandi Beth Purtle, 20, according to police.

Haire faces charges of Capital Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Theft of Property and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

Purtle faces charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor and Hindering Apprehension.

There is another woman police are searching for as a person of interest, Gabrielle “Elle” Marie Hill, 26.

Haire and Purtle are in custody at the Pulaski County jail.