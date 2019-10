CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) –– A driver got caught in floodwaters near Cave Springs Sunday morning.

Emergency crews are on the scene working to rescue the stranded driver.

This video was taken at Colonel Myers Road and Wager Road in Cave Springs.

In the video, you can hear people yelling at the driver to get back in the vehicle.

