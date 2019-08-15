Drivers around UAFS encouraged to use caution

Students are moving in campus housing this week







FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Students are moving into campus housing at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith.

Move-in continues through Aug. 17.

Members of Numa’s Move-In Crew, a group of more than 200 campus volunteers, are helping coordinate traffic, and are unloading cars and transporting belongings to student housing, a news release states. Some UAFS employees are also helping.

UAFS leaders said they want to remind anyone traveling in the area to be cautious of pedestrians, parked vehicles and detour signs.

Slowed traffic is expected on Waldron Avenue during move-in.






