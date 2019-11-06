Driveway/parking standards amended ordinance fails 4-4

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — In Fayetteville, an amended ordinance for driveway and parking standards failed 4-4 after hours of discussion on Tuesday night, November 5.

Sonia Gutierrez was a “no” vote. “[I’m] voting against due to the amount of feedback,” she said. “I would ask for more engagement from constituents if I could redo the process.”

Another councilmember who voted, “yes,” said, “I will reluctantly support this.”

Mayor Lioneld Jordan abstained from voting.

All council members were in attendance for the meeting.

