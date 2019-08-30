‘Drool in the Pool’ upcoming in Fayetteville

Don't forget to bring your dog!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Summer is coming to an end and a special party is planned in Fayetteville.

A swim part will be hosted at Wilson Park pool from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.

The first 150 dogs that are well-behaved around other dogs will have the opportunity to swim and splash with other dogs of all sizes.

Food trucks and giveaways will be offered.

The cost is $10 per dog and free for owners.

The party is organized by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored by The Canine Connection.

Tickets may be purchased in advance, here.



