Eagle scout dedicates flag pole to city

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A local boy scout honored the military and earned his Eagle Scout badge.

Adam Ledzinski completed his Eagle Scout project, dedicating a new flag pole at Goshen City Hall.

The flagpole, surrounded by benches, honors the five military branches.

Ledzinski said the flag helps complete the monument and honor those who serve our country.

“It took a lot of time to figure out just to get the donations and get people to help out, and I really appreciate everyone who helped out on this project,” Ledzinski said.

Ledzinski’s father and both grandfathers were Eagle Scouts and served in the Armed Forces.