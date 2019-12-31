Early celebration at the Noon Year’s Eve party

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Families joined together for an afternoon of fun at fun city pizza in Springdale earlier today.

Macaroni kid hosted a “noon” year’s eve party – allowing families the joy of counting down without staying up too late.

Aaron Jensen counted down to noon year’s eve.

“I don’t want them staying up past 10, because it will be easier for me tomorrow.

So we wanted to bring them out here and let them celebrate going into the new year as well,” he said.

Macaroni kid is a hub for family-based events and community engagement.