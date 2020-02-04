Early voting for Fayetteville election starts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Early voting is set to begin for a $173 million bond issue for the Fayetteville School District.

Voters will decide whether or not to continue collecting a school tax rate of 45.65 mills.

25 mills would go towards the statewide uniform rate while the other 20.65 would cover existing bond debts, new school facilities, additions and improvements to already existing facilities.

“With the bind restructuring, it’s going to allow us to take the current eight bonds in order to extend the life of them,” Fayetteville Public Schools superintendent, John L Colbert said. “Everybody would be paying the same amount of tax they are paying currently.”

Early voting is today, February 3 through Monday, February 10. Election day is Tuesday, February 11.