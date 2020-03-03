Early voting numbers in for Washington County

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The final early voting numbers are in and they are up in Washington County.

Over 13,000 people voted early this year.

That’s compared to a little over 11,500 people in 2016.

In 2018, over 5,000 people voted early.

In Benton County, over 19,000 people early voted.

County Clerk Betsy Harrell said this ties the total turnout of 2018. She adds it is important to head to the polls tomorrow if you haven’t voted yet.

“There are other things on the ballot that are very, very important in addition to the party primaries. We have three judicial races. A state supreme court justice is going to be elected tomorrow,” Harrell said.

Harrell reminds everyone that you need to provide a photo ID before you get to vote.