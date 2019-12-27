Easing traffic congestion in Fayetteville along Joyce Blvd./College Ave.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville looks to ease traffic at one of the busiest intersections — along Joyce Blvd. and College Ave.

Construction to connect Sain Street from College Avenue to Vantage Drive should start in about a year.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports nearly 40,000 vehicles pass through the intersection each day.

City Engineer Chris Brown said the area will still be walkable during the construction. “It will be a little bit out of the way but it’s not something that will shut the traffic down so that they can’t go back and forth.”

The project is expected to cost about $6.6 million and will be paid for by federal and city funds.