Eating healthy during the holidays

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — It’s easy to overindulge on Thanksgiving food, but there are ways to stay on a healthy track and still enjoy the holiday.
Candace Lea is a registered dietitian for Northwest Health and suggests:
- Sharing dessert with people at the table. That way, you can try everything without having a whole dessert to yourself
- Waiting 20-30 minutes before going back for seconds
- Not skipping meals the day of. Have a nutritious breakfast to avoid overeating later
- Replacing heavier favorites with lighter options. Lea suggests this cranberry jalapeno cream cheese dip or this Thanksgiving salad