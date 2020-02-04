Eighth Head Start Center to open in Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Economic Opportunity Agency is opening a new Head Start Center in Fayetteville at The Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

This Head Start Center will be focused on providing early childhood education to 24 children under the age of three and will join seven additional Head Start Centers across Washington County.

An opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the New Head Start Center will be held in the St. James Missionary Baptist Church on Friday at 10 a.m.

Speakers at the ceremony will include Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan, St. James Senior Pastor Curtiss Smith, and EOA Executive Director Delia Anderson Farmer.

The EOA is an agency committed to helping families in poverty learn, connect, and succeed. The goal of the EOA is to connect low-income families with the tools to achieve financial stability and break the cyclical nature of poverty.

To learn more, visit EOA’s website at www.eoawc.org.