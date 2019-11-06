Election 2020: Which seats in the Arkansas General Assembly will be up for grabs

The year 2020 is a presidential election year, but also when several seats in the Arkansas General Assembly will be up for grabs.

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — The year 2020 is a presidential election year, but also when several seats in the Arkansas General Assembly will be up for grabs.

All 100 seats in the State House of Representatives are up for election. Here’s the break down of the number of districts in the county according to the House map:

Benton County – 8 districts

Washington County – 7 districts

Madison County – 1 district

Crawford County – 1 district

Sebastian County – 4 districts

For the State Senate 17 of the 35 seats are available — three are in Northwest Arkansas.

Benton County – District 1 and 2

Washington County – District 7

District 1 is currently held by Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs.

District 2 is currently occupied by State Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs. District 7 is currently taken by Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale.

Voters will also be deciding on one of the two U.S. Senators. The incumbent is Tom Cotton R-AR who’s been in office since 2015.

They will also be voting on the U.S. House of Representatives including these two: U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-AR and U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-AR. They represent two separate districts.

The candidates vying for the positions will be represented on the primary ballot in March.