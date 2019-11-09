Electric Scooters coming to Fayetteville

UPDATE: The electric scooters will be placed around Fayetteville Saturday, Nov. 9.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Hundreds of electronic scooters could hit city streets as early as tomorrow. City officials and the University of Arkansas are working to approve two electric scooter vendors which would give people another way to get around town.

Once the Electric Motorized Scooter Act passed in the state of Arkansas in July, the city established its own regulations for the use of motorized e-scooters within the city.

Bicycle and Pedestrian Programs Coordinator, Dane Eifling said “Fayetteville council enacted an overall cap at 500 scooters and the University followed suit.” That will be 250 e-scooters per vendor.

The electric scooters can reach speeds up to 15 miles an hour. However, some areas of the university and areas with heavy pedestrian traffic have been set to slow zones. Riders must yield to pedestrians and riding e-scooters on sidewalks is not permitted where the sidewalk abuts a building.

Electric scooters will be able to be ridden legally anywhere a bicycles are allowed. Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville police department said “They will be able to travel on trails, streets anywhere a bicycle can travel and we will enforce the same rules as we would a bicycle.”

City officials and the university is in talks with two companies Spin and Lime. Both companies are based in San Francisco and would have local offices here to serve Fayetteville.

Director of Government Relations for Lime, Nico Probst released this statement.

“We are excited to have another transportation choice for the city of Fayetteville whether they are here to visit, campus students or just want to get around on trails… or just want to explore Fayetteville. I see it as great thing.” said Eifling.

All riders will have to do is download the companies app and that will grant them access to the e-scooters.

If the companies meet the regulations set by the city they will be good to launch as early as tomorrow. The plan is to start with having 200 e-scooters available to riders at launch and more will be added in the future.