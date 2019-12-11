Elementary students honor fallen officer Stephen Carr

This undated photo provided by the Fayetteville Police Department shows Officer Stephen Carr. Carr was fatally shot Saturday night, Dec. 7, 2019 while sitting in his patrol vehicle outside police headquarters in Fayetteville, Ark. (Fayetteville Police Department via AP)

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Schools across Northwest Arkansas are offering their condolences for fallen officer Stephen Carr.

In Rogers this week, kids at Old Wire Elementary are making cards to thank Fayetteville police officers for their service, and offer condolences for their loss.

School principal Shana Maxey said when she heard the news about Officer Stephen Carr, it broke her heart.

She encouraged the students to find a creative way to remind Carr’s fellow officers that they are loved and cared for.

She said, “The teachers individually talked to the kids depending on the grade level, what was appropriate and just explain to them how we had lost someone who was special to us and what a good person he had been.”

Maxey adds it’s vital to teach kids empathy and value all of our community members.