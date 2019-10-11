Elizabeth Richardson Center opens 10th location

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — People with developmental disabilities now have a new resource to find independence.

The Elizabeth Richardson Center opened its new location in Fayetteville Thursday, Oct. 10. The center helps people who are as young as six-weeks-old.

This is the 10th Elizabeth Richardson Center in Northwest Arkansas.

Susanne Jackson, the center’s executive director said this new location will help further the mission of giving people hope, independence and opportunity.

“What we’ve learned from our clients, (is) they don’t want to sit in a workshop and do piece work all the time. They want to learn something new. They want to get independent. They want to be part of a community,” Jackson said.