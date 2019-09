About 30 students were on the bus

ELKINS, Ark. (KFTA) — No students were injured during a bus collision at an intersection, according to Elkins Superintendent Jeremy Magrum.

About 30 students were on the bus, according Magrum.

The collision happened Friday afternoon, Sept. 6 on Highway 16. A vehicle ran into the bus. The bus sustained minor injuries.

“We treat all accidents seriously. We are glad no one was injured.”