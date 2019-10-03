Elkins Football coach temporarily suspended

ELKINS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Elkins High School football coach, who received leaked information about an opponent, will be suspended for one week without pay, according to the Elkins Superintendent Jeremy Mangrum.

Former Huntsville Football Coach Randy Barnhill sent Elkins Coach Bryan Hutson information on signals, routes and players on the Huntsville Football team.

The messages were found on a school-owned iPad. Barnhill resigned after the incident.

Mangrum said, “We have since investigated the matter and (have) taken corrective action to protect the integrity of our district and athletic programs. Our coach is remorseful for accepting the information that was sent to him and for engaging dialogue after it was received. The district is ready to put this unfortunate circumstance behind.”