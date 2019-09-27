Elkins man back in jail, this time for drugs

A man who was hospitalized for a gun shot wound to the eye is now in jail — arrested for drugs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — An Elkins man is again in jail, this time he’s been arrested for possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC) inmate report.

Fayetteville police arrested Tyler Yeakley, 31, on September 24, and his bond is $10,000. He’s still in WCDC.

Yeakley was involved in a February 27, 2019 shooting where he was the victim. He was shot in the eye at an apartment, 1750 W. Bedford Loop, in Fayetteville by a Fort Smith man, Lee Massey, 20, according to a Fayetteville police report.

Massey left the shooting scene and was later arrested in Moffett, according to the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Department.

2017 Washington County Detention Center booking photo. Tyler Yeakley, 29.

Here are a few of Yeakley’s previous legal run-ins; the first three listed are open court cases:

July 8, 2019: Residential burglary and theft of property

June 23, 2019: Breaking or entering

May 30, 2017: Failure to appear, twice

Closed criminal cases:

Jan. 2018: Residential burglary

April 22, 2017: Criminal mischief

Oct. 2016: Firearm possession by certain persons

May 2016: Residential burglary, 1st-degree terroristic threatening

Oct. 24, 2012: Terroristic threatening, domestic battering (twice)

July 30, 2012: Terroristic threatening

Sept. 18, 2009: Aggravated assault

March 27, 2008: Theft by receiving

Sept. 7, 2006: Breaking or entering, twice

Aug. 7, 2006: Failure to appear, twice

May 31, 2006: Commercial burglary

May 18, 2006: Theft of property