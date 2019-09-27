Elkins man back in jail, this time for drugs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — An Elkins man is again in jail, this time he’s been arrested for possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC) inmate report.
Fayetteville police arrested Tyler Yeakley, 31, on September 24, and his bond is $10,000. He’s still in WCDC.
Yeakley was involved in a February 27, 2019 shooting where he was the victim. He was shot in the eye at an apartment, 1750 W. Bedford Loop, in Fayetteville by a Fort Smith man, Lee Massey, 20, according to a Fayetteville police report.
Massey left the shooting scene and was later arrested in Moffett, according to the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Department.
Here are a few of Yeakley’s previous legal run-ins; the first three listed are open court cases:
July 8, 2019: Residential burglary and theft of property
June 23, 2019: Breaking or entering
May 30, 2017: Failure to appear, twice
Closed criminal cases:
Jan. 2018: Residential burglary
April 22, 2017: Criminal mischief
Oct. 2016: Firearm possession by certain persons
May 2016: Residential burglary, 1st-degree terroristic threatening
Oct. 24, 2012: Terroristic threatening, domestic battering (twice)
July 30, 2012: Terroristic threatening
Sept. 18, 2009: Aggravated assault
March 27, 2008: Theft by receiving
Sept. 7, 2006: Breaking or entering, twice
Aug. 7, 2006: Failure to appear, twice
May 31, 2006: Commercial burglary
May 18, 2006: Theft of property