Elkins receives $20K library grant

ELKINS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Elkins Public Library will expand its robotics club for kids because of a $20,000 grant.

The grant was given by those with The Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Director Audra Bell said the money will be used to enhance the robotics club and improve digital resources for local business owners.

“This was yet another way to bring folks together with a common interest, and as a library… our goal is to help the people of the City of Elkins,” Bell said.

One hundred fourteen groups in the U.S. applied for the grant and 30 of them got it. The Elkins Library was the only group in Arkansas to receive the funds.