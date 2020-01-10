Closings
Emergency Management storm shelter locations

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Here are locations for public tornado shelters in four areas: Northwest Arkansas, River Valley, Eastern Oklahoma and McDonald, Missouri. Shelters are also listed by counties. Let us know if there are locations that need to be added, news@knwa.com.

Benton County:

  • Pea Ridge High School
  • Northside Elementary, in Decatur

Crawford County:

  • Alma Intermediate School
  • Alma Middle School
  • Alma High School
  • Alma Primary School
  • Butterfield Trail Middle School
  • Cedarville Elementary School
  • Coleman Junior High School
  • James R. Tate Elementary School
  • King Elementary School
  • Marvin Elementary School
  • Mulberry Senior Center
  • Parkview Elementary School
  • Rena Elementary School
  • Van Buren High School
  • Van Buren Senior Center

Franklin County:

  • Charleston High School
  • Juanita Burns Community Center/Shelter
  • Ozark Schools Central Campus
  • Ozark Middle School

Johnson County:

  • Clarksville Elementary School
  • Kraus Middle School
  • Lamar High School
  • Lamar School District Administration Building
  • Lamar Elementary School
  • Oark High School
  • Westside Elementary School
  • Westside High School

LeFlore County:

  • First Baptist Church (Arkoma)
  • Heavener Safe Room
  • Howe High School
  • Panama Middle School
  • Pocola Elementary School
  • Poteau High School
  • Pansy Kidd Middle School (Poteau)
  • Poteau Upper Elementary School
  • Spiro High School
  • Wister High School

Logan County:

  • Booneville High School
  • County Line Elementary School
  • Magazine Elementary School
  • Paris Middle School

Madison County:

  • Watson Intermediate School
  • Watson Primary School

McDonald County, MO:

  • Pineville Elementary School
  • Southwest City Elementary School

Polk County:

  • Polk County Courthouse

Scott County:

  • Waldron Elementary School
  • Waldron Middle School
  • Waldron Storm Shelter

Sebastian County:

  • Ballman Elementary School
  • Barling Elementary School
  • Beard Elementary School
  • Ben Geren Park
  • Bonneville Elementary School
  • Carnall Elementary School
  • Cavanaugh Elementary School
  • Chaffin Junior High School
  • Cook Elementary School
  • Darby Junior High School
  • East Hills Middle School
  • Euper Lane Elementary School
  • Fairview Elementary School
  • Greenwood High School
  • Howard Elementary School
  • Huntington Fire Department, 214 W Russell Street
  • Kimmons Junior High School
  • Lavaca Elementary School
  • Morrison Elementary School
  • Orr Elementary School
  • Pike Elementary School
  • Ramsey Junior High School
  • Spradling Elementary School
  • Sunnymede Elementary School
  • Sutton Elementary School
  • Tilles Elementary School
  • Trusty Elementary School
  • Westwood Elementary School
  • Woods Elementary School

Sequoyah County:

  • Central Public School
  • Immanuel Baptist Church
  • Mineral Springs Church
  • Roland High School
  • Roland Storm Shelter
  • Sequoyah County Jail

Washington County:

  • Prairie Grove Elementary School
  • Greenland High School
  • Greenland Middle School
  • Greenland Elementary School

Below is a map showing public tornado shelters. You can click on the tornado icon to get more location information.

FEMA recommended items to have at shelter spaces include:

  • Flashlights with continuously charging batteries. One flashlight per 10 people.
  • Fire extinguishers
  • First aid kits
  • NOAA weather radio
  • Radio
  • Extra batteries
  • Audible sounding device, such as a canned air horn to signal rescue workers

