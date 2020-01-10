Emergency Management storm shelter locations

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Here are locations for public tornado shelters in four areas: Northwest Arkansas, River Valley, Eastern Oklahoma and McDonald, Missouri. Shelters are also listed by counties. Let us know if there are locations that need to be added, news@knwa.com.
Benton County:
- Pea Ridge High School
- Northside Elementary, in Decatur
Crawford County:
- Alma Intermediate School
- Alma Middle School
- Alma High School
- Alma Primary School
- Butterfield Trail Middle School
- Cedarville Elementary School
- Coleman Junior High School
- James R. Tate Elementary School
- King Elementary School
- Marvin Elementary School
- Mulberry Senior Center
- Parkview Elementary School
- Rena Elementary School
- Van Buren High School
- Van Buren Senior Center
Franklin County:
- Charleston High School
- Juanita Burns Community Center/Shelter
- Ozark Schools Central Campus
- Ozark Middle School
Johnson County:
- Clarksville Elementary School
- Kraus Middle School
- Lamar High School
- Lamar School District Administration Building
- Lamar Elementary School
- Oark High School
- Westside Elementary School
- Westside High School
LeFlore County:
- First Baptist Church (Arkoma)
- Heavener Safe Room
- Howe High School
- Panama Middle School
- Pocola Elementary School
- Poteau High School
- Pansy Kidd Middle School (Poteau)
- Poteau Upper Elementary School
- Spiro High School
- Wister High School
Logan County:
- Booneville High School
- County Line Elementary School
- Magazine Elementary School
- Paris Middle School
Madison County:
- Watson Intermediate School
- Watson Primary School
McDonald County, MO:
- Pineville Elementary School
- Southwest City Elementary School
Polk County:
- Polk County Courthouse
Scott County:
- Waldron Elementary School
- Waldron Middle School
- Waldron Storm Shelter
Sebastian County:
- Ballman Elementary School
- Barling Elementary School
- Beard Elementary School
- Ben Geren Park
- Bonneville Elementary School
- Carnall Elementary School
- Cavanaugh Elementary School
- Chaffin Junior High School
- Cook Elementary School
- Darby Junior High School
- East Hills Middle School
- Euper Lane Elementary School
- Fairview Elementary School
- Greenwood High School
- Howard Elementary School
- Huntington Fire Department, 214 W Russell Street
- Kimmons Junior High School
- Lavaca Elementary School
- Morrison Elementary School
- Orr Elementary School
- Pike Elementary School
- Ramsey Junior High School
- Spradling Elementary School
- Sunnymede Elementary School
- Sutton Elementary School
- Tilles Elementary School
- Trusty Elementary School
- Westwood Elementary School
- Woods Elementary School
Sequoyah County:
- Central Public School
- Immanuel Baptist Church
- Mineral Springs Church
- Roland High School
- Roland Storm Shelter
- Sequoyah County Jail
Washington County:
- Prairie Grove Elementary School
- Greenland High School
- Greenland Middle School
- Greenland Elementary School
Below is a map showing public tornado shelters. You can click on the tornado icon to get more location information.
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS:
RIVER VALLEY:
EASTERN OKLAHOMA:
McDONALD COUNTY, MISSOURI:
FEMA recommended items to have at shelter spaces include:
- Flashlights with continuously charging batteries. One flashlight per 10 people.
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- NOAA weather radio
- Radio
- Extra batteries
- Audible sounding device, such as a canned air horn to signal rescue workers