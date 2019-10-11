Emergency Management: Storm sirens aren’t meant to be heard indoors

Weather permitting, the City of Bentonville will test its storm system at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — During severe weather, communication means the difference between life and death.

Some people have reported to emergency personnel that they can’t hear an emergency siren while inside.

The Benton County Department of Emergency Management emphasizes that the sirens aren’t meant to be heard indoors, but are meant to alert people outside during severe weather so they know to take shelter or find low ground.

If there is immediate danger, the sirens will sound in a steady, three minute blast.

When inclement weather has passed, a 45 second, high-low tone will sound.

Weather permitting, the City of Bentonville will test its storm system at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.