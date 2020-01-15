Employee dies after being thrown through window at North Little Rock Chicken King, police say

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A person has died after police say they were thrown through the window of a local restaurant on Tuesday.

The North Little Rock Police Department has not yet released the victim’s name but said Tuesday they were an employee of the Chicken King restaurant where the incident took place.

Police say no arrests have yet been made and their investigation continues.

Original story:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- North Little Rock Police are investigating after two employees fought at the Chicken King Tuesday.

Officers were sent to the 2700 block of MacArthur around 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer a call about an injured man.

Investigators later learned that the fight happened at the Chicken King on MacArthur.

Police say during the fight, one of the employees went through a plate-glass window.

According to police, the man was seriously injured and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say no arrests have been made yet.