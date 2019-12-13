Empty the Shelters in time for the holiday

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A national campaign is working to help pets find homes just in time for the holidays.

Animal shelters in 25 states are participating in Empty the Shelters, including the Rogers Animal Shelter.

Dozens of cats and dogs are up for adoption for $15- down from the regular $61. The adoptions will include a microchip, deworming, vaccinations, spay and neuter.

Assistant manager of the shelter, Matthew Colston said with the downtime many families have over the next few weeks with the holidays, it’s the perfect time to add a furry family member.

“The kids are out of school, you’re home,” Colston said “You’re spending time with your family and it’s a great way to acclimate a dog into the home. They will be a lot more ready for the pace of life when everybody gets back to their normal schedules.”

Colston added that pets can be a positive addition to any family.

“They add a little dimension to your life,” Colston said. “They show you how to see the world in a different way. When a dog experiences joy, they experience total and complete joy and they have total and complete love for the people that they’re with.”

Empty the Shelters will take place Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14 at the Rogers Animal Shelter from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.