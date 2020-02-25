EMS donates ambulance to Fort Smith Public Schools

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fort Smith EMS donates an ambulance to the Fort Smith Public Schools.

The ambulance will be used for the district’s planned Career and Technology Development Center that’s opening in the fall of 2021.

Students will have the opportunity to earn credit and certifications in healthcare fields including nursing and responsive medicine.

“We have a great relationship with the school system and we saw this as a way to contributing back,” Executive Director Tim Hearn says.

The center will also offer programs in advanced manufacturing and information technology.