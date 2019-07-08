UPDATE: Lonoke County girl found by police, mother in custody

UPDATE: Kensley Yeatman has been found safe, according to Arkansas State Police.

Stephanie Torres is in custody.

Original Story

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas State Police have issued a Endangered Missing Advisory for a 4-year-old girl who was taken from a Lonoke County residence on Sunday.

Police say Kensley Yeatman was taken by force from her temporary guardian’s home on Sunday by her mother, Stephanie Torres.

Authories believe Torres may be intoxicated and driving a white Mercedes C300, Arkansas plate 864YIF. She could be traveling to New Mexico or Alabama.

If you see Kensley or Stephanie, or if you have any information, please call the Ward Police Department at (501) 843-2340.