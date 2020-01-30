Ensuring student safety with extra bus patrol

Corporal Hudson said this protocol isn't about ticketing drivers, but about ensuring student safety.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Some you wrote to FOX 24 on Facebook saying deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were following local school buses and so we decided to find out why.

Corporal Justin Hudson with the Sheriff’s Office said it’s just part of their everyday routine and it’s nothing new.

If deputies are out patrolling and see a bus they will follow it to make sure kids are getting on and off safely.

They also ensure drivers are following the law of not driving around buses.

Corporal Hudson said kids don’t always pay attention to oncoming traffic so the Sherrif’s Office wants to look out for them when they might not be looking out for themselves.

We’d rather write a ticket or a warning then have to come work an accident because somebody got hit. Corporal Justin Hudson, Washington County Sheriff’s Office

