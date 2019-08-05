Entenmann’s Little Bites cookies recalled in Louisiana & Arkansas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A possible choking hazard is prompting a cookie recall in Louisiana, Arkansas and 34 other states.

Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. is recalling Entenmann’s mini chocolate chip cookies sold in a five-pack box due to the potential presence of visible, blue plastic pieces in the individual packaging pouch.

The plastic is not baked into the product since it was introduced during the packaging process; however, consumption of the plastic pieces may result in a choking hazard,” Bimbo Bakeries said in the recall notice.

The company announcement said there have been no reports of injury and no other Entenmann’s products are affected.

