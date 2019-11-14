EPA awards Oklahoma nearly $239K grant to support state’s water pollution control program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The US Environmental Protection Agency recently awarded nearly $239,000 to Oklahoma to support the state’s water pollution control program.

The $238,323 grant, awarded to the Oklahoma Office of the Secretary of Energy and Environment, directly supports the state’s ability to maintain, protect and improve the water quality of its rivers, lakes, streams, groundwater and other water bodies.

“Oklahoma has a long tradition of conservation and protecting state waters is at the very heart of its environmental program,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “We look forward to continuing to work with our state partners to protect our most precious asset—water.”

Funds are awarded under section 106 of the Clean Water Act, which provides funding to water pollution control programs to build and sustain effective water quality programs that ensure the health of the nation’s water bodies.